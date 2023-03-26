Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont today. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2023 in Fremont, NE
