 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Fremont, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News