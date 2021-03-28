Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Fremont people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.