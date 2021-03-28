 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Fremont people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

