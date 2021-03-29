Today's temperature in Fremont will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Fremont, NE
