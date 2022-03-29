Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Folks in the Fremont area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.