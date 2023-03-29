The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Wednesday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2023 in Fremont, NE
