Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.