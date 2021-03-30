Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.