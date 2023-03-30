The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fremont community. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 4:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.