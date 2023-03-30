The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fremont community. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 4:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2023 in Fremont, NE
