Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.