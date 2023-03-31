Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 28 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until FRI 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2023 in Fremont, NE
