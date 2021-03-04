 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Folks in the Fremont area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

