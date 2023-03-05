Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.