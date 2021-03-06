 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fremont area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

