Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Monday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph.