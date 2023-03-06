Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Monday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2023 in Fremont, NE
