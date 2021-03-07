Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fremont area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2021 in Fremont, NE
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.