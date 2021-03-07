Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fremont area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.