Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2022 in Fremont, NE
