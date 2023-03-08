Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2023 in Fremont, NE
