The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fremont community. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Fremont, NE
