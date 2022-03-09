 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2022 in Fremont, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

