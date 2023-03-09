Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2023 in Fremont, NE
