Fremont people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Fremont, NE
