Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2022 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
The first operational computer-generated forecasts were issued on the afternoon of May 6, 1955.
Dry for all, but a big difference in temperatures and wind across the state Friday. A cold front will bring storms back for Saturday night. Track all the changes in our Mother's Day weekend forecast.
Colder and wetter the farther east you live in Nebraska Thursday. The weather is looking better for tomorrow! Find out when rain is most likely today, when we'll dry out, and how warm Friday will be.
Fremont folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 de…
The Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, tho…
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Folks in the Fremont area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Rain…
Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. The area…
It will take a while for rain to shift from west to east across the state, but once it does, it will continue for quite some time. Track the rain and see how much is expected in our latest forecast.