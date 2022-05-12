Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 98. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2022 in Fremont, NE
