Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2023 in Fremont, NE
