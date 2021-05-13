Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fremont area. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.