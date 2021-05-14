 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Fremont, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the Fremont area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 77% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News