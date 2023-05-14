Today's temperature in Fremont will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2023 in Fremont, NE
