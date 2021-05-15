 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Fremont. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

