Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Fremont. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.