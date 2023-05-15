Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2023 in Fremont, NE
