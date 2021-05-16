Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fremont area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fremont area. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degr…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Fremont. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
Folks in the Fremont area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 d…
Fremont people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We will s…
Fremont's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is …
This evening's outlook for Fremont: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfa…
This evening's outlook for Fremont: A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It shou…
This evening in Fremont: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks …
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.