Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

