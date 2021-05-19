Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fremont area. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.