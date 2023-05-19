Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2023 in Fremont, NE
