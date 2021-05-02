The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2021 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fremont area. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 …
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Perio…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
For the drive home in Fremont: Generally fair. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it w…
Today's temperature in Fremont will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Today's …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
This evening's outlook for Fremont: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is call…