Temperatures in Fremont will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2022 in Fremont, NE
