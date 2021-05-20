Today's temperature in Fremont will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Fremont. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
Fremont folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Mo…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fremont area. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Periods of…
Folks in the Fremont area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 d…
Fremont people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the rada…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy…
This evening in Fremont: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain …
This evening's outlook for Fremont: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfa…
This evening's outlook for Fremont: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fremont folks will see wa…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fremont area. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degr…