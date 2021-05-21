Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2021 in Fremont, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.