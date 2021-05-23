 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2021 in Fremont, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News