Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.