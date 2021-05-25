Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2021 in Fremont, NE

The Fremont area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.