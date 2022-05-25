Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.