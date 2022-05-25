Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2022 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect for much of the state Saturday night. Sensitive outdoor plants should be covered or brought indoors. Here's how cold temperatures will get.
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Mainly dry early this morning, but looking like a wet afternoon and evening across the eastern half of the state. Unseasonably cold as well. Any improvement for Wednesday? Here's our latest forecast.
Watch now: One cold front this evening and another Friday will bring rain and much cooler temperatures to Nebraska
Hot and windy for many in Nebraska today, but showers and storms will return this evening and Friday with not one, but two cold fronts. See when and where rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
Already cooler today than yesterday, but the coldest air is yet to come. Rain chances sticking around as well. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get in our complete weekend forecast.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. We wil…
Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The Fremont…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Fremont will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. You may want to stay i…