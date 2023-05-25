The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2023 in Fremont, NE
