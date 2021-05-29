Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.