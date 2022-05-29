Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.