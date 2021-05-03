Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fremont area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Significant Weather Advisory until MON 12:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Fremont, NE
