Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Fremont, with forecast models showing 30 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2022 in Fremont, NE
Increasing rain and severe storm chances through Monday in Nebraska. See when and where the threat for severe weather is the greatest in our complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
Climate change is affecting hydropower in different ways across the country.
Mainly dry early this morning, but looking like a wet afternoon and evening across the eastern half of the state. Unseasonably cold as well. Any improvement for Wednesday? Here's our latest forecast.
Watch now: Rain chance lingers in far eastern Nebraska Thursday, big temperature difference across the state
With dry conditions for many, but showers and clouds persisting for the Lincoln and Omaha area, temps will vary significantly across Nebraska today. This will continue for Friday. Here's the latest.
A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect for much of the state Saturday night. Sensitive outdoor plants should be covered or brought indoors. Here's how cold temperatures will get.
Watch now: Dry in the western half of the state, but rain and chilly conditions continue for eastern Nebraska Wednesday
Rain and clouds will slowly exit Nebraska from west to east, but for some it won't happen until Thursday. See when the rain chance ends for our area and what kind of temperatures are expected.
