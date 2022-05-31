Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Fremont. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.