Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2022 in Fremont, NE
