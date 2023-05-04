Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2023 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Your weather app says it's raining...but it's not. What's going on? Some call it phantom rain. Meteorologists call it virga. Learn what it is,…
Showers and cooling down today as a cold front works over us. We'll try and warm up again Saturday, but yet another cold front will arrive in …
Fremont people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Fremont. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 …