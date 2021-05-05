 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fremont area. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

